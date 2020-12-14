Global  
 

Kangana Ranaut meets Rajnath Singh, seeks blessings for film Tejas

Mid-Day Monday, 14 December 2020 ()
Kangana Ranaut meets Rajnath Singh, seeks blessings for film TejasBollywood star Kangana Ranaut on Sunday met Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to seek his blessings for her upcoming movie 'Tejas'. A day after announcing the wrap of her much-anticipated flick 'Thalaivi', Ranaut is all set to shoot for her next awaiting project.



Today team #Tejas met honourable defence minister Shri...
Video Credit: IANS INDIA - Published
News video: Kangana meets Rajnath Singh

Kangana meets Rajnath Singh 01:06

 Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut on Sunday met Defence Minister Rajnath Singh regarding her upcoming film Tejas. #KanganaRanaut #Tejas #RajnathSingh

