Kangana Ranaut meets Rajnath Singh, seeks blessings for film Tejas
Monday, 14 December 2020 () Bollywood star Kangana Ranaut on Sunday met Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to seek his blessings for her upcoming movie 'Tejas'. A day after announcing the wrap of her much-anticipated flick 'Thalaivi', Ranaut is all set to shoot for her next awaiting project.
Today team #Tejas met honourable defence minister Shri...
