Tuesday, 15 December 2020 ( 3 days ago )

Filmmaker Karan Johar looked back at his multistarrer family drama Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham on its 19th anniversary on Monday, saying the film will always be a blessing in his filmography.



Sharing a video made of scenes from his 2001 directorial, Karan wrote on Instagram: "#19yearsofK3G... I continue to be eternally grateful...