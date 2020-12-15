Global  
 

CNN’s Jim Acosta Heckles Kayleigh McEnany at Briefing for Calling Out Media ‘Disinformation’: ‘You Spread it Every Day’

Mediaite Tuesday, 15 December 2020
CNN White House correspondent Jim Acosta blasted White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany for "spreading disinformation" every day after she went through a laundry list of headlines regarding Hunter Biden. 
