CNN’s Jim Acosta Heckles Kayleigh McEnany at Briefing for Calling Out Media ‘Disinformation’: ‘You Spread it Every Day’
Tuesday, 15 December 2020 ()
CNN White House correspondent Jim Acosta blasted White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany for "spreading disinformation" every day after she went through a laundry list of headlines regarding Hunter Biden.
CNN White House correspondent Jim Acosta blasted White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany for "spreading disinformation" every day after she went through a laundry list of headlines regarding Hunter Biden.
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources