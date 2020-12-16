Global  
 

Don Lemon Celebrates End of Kayleigh McEnany’s Tenure in White House: ‘Girl, Bye!’ (Video)

The Wrap Wednesday, 16 December 2020
“CNN Tonight” host Don Lemon celebrated Kayleigh McEnany’s impending departure from the White House Tuesday evening by dismissing her criticism of the media.

“Did you know she also worked for….?” Lemon asked of McEnany, who was a CNN commentator before she was White House press secretary. He trailed off, then said, “Girl, bye. There’s no other… Girl, bye! Buh-bye!”

He went on, criticizing her “disinformation” and “propaganda” and especially her attacks on the media from earlier in the day. During Tuesday’s daytime briefing, Lemon’s colleague Jim Acosta fired back at McEnany for her attacks on the media.

Lemon took particular issue with McEnany’s history as a cable news talking head.

“She talks about the media, about what the media is doing, criticizes the media, ‘this is what you should be covering,'” he said. “I think we got this. You used to sit here on the set with us. I think we got it. When you sat here with us, you thought we had it. You were happy to be here but now we don’t know what we’re doing? Girl, bye.”

Earlier Tuesday, as she was wrapping up one of her increasingly rare briefings, McEnany took aim at the media for peddling “disinformation.” Acosta yelled out, “Isn’t it hypocritical of you to accuse others of disinformation when you spread it every day?”

She did not turn and answer him.



Don Lemon had it with Kayleigh McEnany……”Girl Bye”#ByeKayleigh pic.twitter.com/XuFsCrtqMw

— Icculus The Brave (@FirenzeMike) December 16, 2020



