Don Lemon has had it with Trump press secretary Kayleigh McEnany – officially: ‘Girl, bye’
Friday, 18 December 2020 () News anchor Don Lemon had some choice words for Donald Trump’s press secretary and former CNN colleague Kayleigh McEnany: “Girl, bye.” As the White House continues its stubborn refusal to concede following Joe Biden’s election, CNN Tonight presenter Lemon hit out at McEnany for her role as a...
Mike Pence to Publicly Receive COVID-19 Vaccine on Friday.
The head of the White House coronavirus task force revealed his intention via a statement on Dec. 16.
Pence said he's hoping to "promote the safety and efficacy of the vaccine and build confidence among the American people.".
His wife,...