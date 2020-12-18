Global  
 

Don Lemon has had it with Trump press secretary Kayleigh McEnany – officially: ‘Girl, bye’

PinkNews Friday, 18 December 2020 ()
News anchor Don Lemon had some choice words for Donald Trump’s press secretary and former CNN colleague Kayleigh McEnany: “Girl, bye.” As the White House continues its stubborn refusal to concede following Joe Biden’s election, CNN Tonight presenter Lemon hit out at McEnany for her role as a...
Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Published
News video: Mike Pence to Publicly Receive COVID-19 Vaccine on Friday

Mike Pence to Publicly Receive COVID-19 Vaccine on Friday 01:03

 Mike Pence to Publicly Receive COVID-19 Vaccine on Friday. The head of the White House coronavirus task force revealed his intention via a statement on Dec. 16. Pence said he's hoping to "promote the safety and efficacy of the vaccine and build confidence among the American people.". His wife,...

