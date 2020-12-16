Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Gal Gadot: WW84 is about truth, which sounds simple but is, in many ways, very complicated

Mid-Day Wednesday, 16 December 2020 ()
Gal Gadot: WW84 is about truth, which sounds simple but is, in many ways, very complicatedFrom director Patty Jenkins and starring Gal Gadot in the title role, Warner Bros. Pictures is all set to take you on the journey of Diana into the 1980s with Wonder Woman 1984. A follow up to the DC Super Hero's first outing, 2017's record-breaking Wonder Woman, this next big-screen adventure finds her riding lightning across...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like