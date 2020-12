Wednesday, 16 December 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Gwen Stefani almost missed her own engagement! During her appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, the 51-year-old singer explained how she almost ruined Blake Shelton‘s proposal. “I had no idea, obviously. In fact, I was trying to get out of going to Oklahoma because it was getting too complicated with COVID and the family,” Gwen [...]