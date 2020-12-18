Global  
 

Gillian Anderson Splits From 'Crown' Creator Peter Morgan After Four Years Together

Just Jared Friday, 18 December 2020
Gillian Anderson and Peter Morgan have called it quits. The couple have been together for four years and just recently worked on the fourth season of Netflix’s The Crown together, which he helped to create. Gillian starred as Margaret Thatcher on the current season. The report comes from The Daily Mail, and the site shared [...]
