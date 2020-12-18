Gillian Anderson Splits From 'Crown' Creator Peter Morgan After Four Years Together

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources The Crown Season 4 on Netflix - Playing Diana



Check out the official "Playing Diana" featurette from the Netflix drama series The Crown Season 4, created by Peter Morgan. It stars Olivia Colman, Emma Corrin, Tobias Menzies, Helena Bonham Carter,.. Credit: FanReviews Duration: 03:46 Published 3 weeks ago 'The Crown' Stars Break Down Margaret Thatcher and The Queen's Complicated Relationship | THR News



Gillian Anderson, Peter Morgan and Olivia Colman dissect the complicated relationship between the Prime Minister and the Queen throughout the fourth season of 'The Crown.' Credit: THR News Duration: 02:44 Published on November 18, 2020 The Crown: Gillian Anderson as Margaret Thatcher and Why We Can’t Stop Talking About It



The Crown: Gillian Anderson as Margaret Thatcher and Why We Can’t Stop Talking About It Credit: Cerise Media English Duration: 01:10 Published on November 18, 2020