Carrie Underwood Reveals the Surprising Christmas Gift She Asked Husband Mike Fisher For

E! Online Friday, 18 December 2020 ()
Carrie Underwood might just be the champion of Christmas. During the Thursday, Dec. 17 episode of Late Night with Seth Meyers, the Grammy winner shared the background story to the one...
Video Credit: Bang Media International Limited - Published
News video: Carrie Underwood's husband Mike Fisher buys her cows for Christmas

Carrie Underwood's husband Mike Fisher buys her cows for Christmas 01:25

 Carrie Underwood has revealed her husband Mike Fisher took part in a cattle auction to buy her some cows for Christmas.

The Best 2020 Christmas Albums: Mariah Carey, Carrie Underwood, Dolly Parton & Meghan Trainor | Billboard News

Carrie Underwood On Getting Cows For Christmas

Carrie Underwood Says Son Singing On 'My Gift' Album Was 'The Coolest Thing'

Carrie Underwood Gets Cows From Husband Mike Fisher for Christmas

 The 'Cry Pretty' singer has received an unusual present from her husband of 10 years, former ice hockey champ Mike Fisher, for the upcoming festive holiday.
AceShowbiz