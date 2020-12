You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Dominion CEO debunks 'bizarre allegations' pushed by Trump team



CEO of Dominion Voting Systems, John Poulos, debunks some of the conspiracy theories pushed by President Trump and his legal team regarding the 2020 presidential election results. Credit: Bleacher Report AOL Duration: 03:04 Published 18 hours ago Electoral College certifies Joe Biden as president-elect with 306 votes



The Electoral College decisively confirmed Joe Biden as the next US presidenton Monday, ratifying his November victory in an authoritative state-by-staterepudiation of President Donald Trump’s.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:58 Published 4 days ago ‘I’d Get My House Bombed Tonight,’ Says GOP Lawmaker On What Would Happen If She Failed to Support White House Efforts to



Kim Ward supports the president in Pennsylvania over fears of violent retribution otherwise. Veuer’s Tony Spitz has the details. Credit: Veuer Duration: 01:02 Published 1 week ago