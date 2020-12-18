Rupert Murdoch Gets Covid-19 Vaccine Friday, 18 December 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Rupert Murdoch, the 89-year-old head of Fox Corporation – parent company to Fox News – has received the coronavirus vaccine in the UK, according to a report in The Guardian. Meanwhile, Tucker Carlson, one of Murdoch's top-rated hosts on Fox, is under fire for raising doubts about Covid-19 vaccines on his show Thursday night, while […]

