Rupert Murdoch Gets Covid-19 Vaccine

Mediaite Friday, 18 December 2020 ()
Rupert Murdoch Gets Covid-19 VaccineRupert Murdoch, the 89-year-old head of Fox Corporation – parent company to Fox News – has received the coronavirus vaccine in the UK, according to a report in The Guardian. Meanwhile, Tucker Carlson, one of Murdoch’s top-rated hosts on Fox, is under fire for raising doubts about Covid-19 vaccines on his show Thursday night, while […]
