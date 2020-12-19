Global  
 

Look Inside Super Nintendo World at Universal Studios Japan with These Photos & Video!

Just Jared Saturday, 19 December 2020 ()
Super Nintendo World will be opening at Universal Studios Japan very soon and a new look at the theme park was just unveiled! Shigeru Miyamoto, the creator of Super Mario Bros., presented a video preview of Super Nintendo World and you can watch it below. The highly themed and immersive land will open at Universal [...]
