Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Tom Hanks Reveals If He'd Take The COVID-19 Vaccine

Just Jared Monday, 21 December 2020 ()
Tom Hanks is opening up about if he plans to take the COVID-19 vaccine in a new interview. The 64-year-old actor was one of the first celebrities to test positive for coronavirus back in March, along with his wife, actress and singer Rita Wilson. During his interview with Today to promote his new film, News [...]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Tom Hanks thinks News of the World could be last of its kind on big screen [Video]

Tom Hanks thinks News of the World could be last of its kind on big screen

Tom Hanks suggests upcoming western 'News of the World' could be the last mature film on the "big screen".

Credit: Bang Media International Limited     Duration: 01:37Published
Tom Hanks Reveals Priscilla Presley's True Feelings About Elvis' Infamous Manager | THR News [Video]

Tom Hanks Reveals Priscilla Presley's True Feelings About Elvis' Infamous Manager | THR News

Tom Hanks, who's portraying Elvis Presley's manager "Colonel Tom" Parker in the upcoming Baz Luhrmann film, spoke to Stephen Colbert about how he was surprised to learn Priscilla Presley's feelings..

Credit: THR News     Duration: 01:45Published
The Polar Express movie - Behind The Scenes with Tom Hanks [Video]

The Polar Express movie - Behind The Scenes with Tom Hanks

The Polar Express movie - Behind The Scenes with Tom Hanks - From train conductor to Santa Claus, take a Behind The Scenes look at Tom Hanks as he transforms himself from character to character with..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 04:15Published