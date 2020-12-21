Rep. Gabbard Slams ‘Heartless’ CDC, Says She Won’t Take Covid Vaccine Before Feds Let Elderly Take It

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources AOC And Rand Paul Feuding



Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Republican Sen. Rand Paul are publicly feuding. What are they fighting over? Whether members of Congress should receive a COVID-19 vaccine before.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:34 Published 2 hours ago CDC advisers recommend next groups to get COVID-19 vaccine when available



CDC advisers are out now with recommendations on who should be next in line to receive the vaccine when it's available. Credit: ABC Action News Duration: 01:33 Published 5 hours ago CDC Says Over 556,208 Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccines Were Given in First Week



CDC Says Over 556,208 Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccines Were Given in First Week. As of Dec. 20, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported that over 556,208 doses had been.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 00:53 Published 10 hours ago