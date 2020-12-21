Rep. Gabbard Slams ‘Heartless’ CDC, Says She Won’t Take Covid Vaccine Before Feds Let Elderly Take It
Monday, 21 December 2020 ()
Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI) blasted the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Monday for prioritizing essential workers over the elderly with their rollout of the coronavirus vaccine, and said she wouldn't take it herself until the vaccine had been made available to them.
Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI) blasted the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Monday for prioritizing essential workers over the elderly with their rollout of the coronavirus vaccine, and said she wouldn't take it herself until the vaccine had been made available to them.
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources