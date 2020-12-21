Global  
 

Rep. Gabbard Slams ‘Heartless’ CDC, Says She Won’t Take Covid Vaccine Before Feds Let Elderly Take It

Mediaite Monday, 21 December 2020
Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI) blasted the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Monday for prioritizing essential workers over the elderly with their rollout of the coronavirus vaccine, and said she wouldn't take it herself until the vaccine had been made available to them.
News video: Frontline Essential Workers And The Elderly Next In Line For COVID Vaccine

Frontline Essential Workers And The Elderly Next In Line For COVID Vaccine 00:28

 Frontline Essential Workers And The Elderly Next In Line For COVID Vaccine

