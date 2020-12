Wednesday, 23 December 2020 ( 44 minutes ago )

Only days after Varun Dhawan and Neetu Kapoor battled COVID-19 and resumed work on Jug Jugg Jeeyo, another Bollywood actor has fallen prey to the virus. On Tuesday afternoon, Rakul Preet Singh took to Twitter to announce that she had tested positive. She had flown down to Hyderabad last week to begin work on Ajay Devgn's