Gal Gadot on producing 'Wonder Woman 1984'

Mid-Day Thursday, 24 December 2020 ()
Hollywood actress Gal Gadot says working on the Wonder Woman franchise has helped her a lot in her journey as a film producer.

She has produced the upcoming self-starring superhero film "Wonder Woman 1984".

Asked about being attached to the film as actor and producer, Gadot said: "It was an amazing opportunity for me to...
Video Credit: USA Today Entertainment (Domesti - Published
News video: Gal Gadot breaks down the throwback fashion looks from 'Wonder Woman 1984'

Gal Gadot breaks down the throwback fashion looks from 'Wonder Woman 1984' 01:15

 Gal Gadot chats with USA TODAY's Andrea Mandell about her '80s wardrobe in "Wonder Woman 1984," and what it was like filming 2017's "Wonder Woman."

