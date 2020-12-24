Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Shia LaBeouf Is Seeking 'Intensive, Long-Term' Treatment Amid Abuse Allegations

Just Jared Thursday, 24 December 2020 ()
Shia LaBeouf is seeking help. The 34-year-old Peanut Butter Falcon actor has plans to enter an intensive treatment facility following ex FKA twigs coming forward with allegations of sexual and emotional abuse, his lawyer confirmed. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Shia LaBeouf “Shia needs help and he knows that. We are actively seeking [...]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Wochit - Published
News video: Shia Is Heading To Rehab

Shia Is Heading To Rehab 00:35

 Shia LaBeouf's attorney told Variety the actor is heading to rehab. Shia is 'actively seeking the kind of meaningful, intensive, long-term inpatient treatment that he desperately needs.' Earlier this month, he was sued by ex-girlfriend FKA twigs . She alleges sexual battery and years of abuse...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Embattled LeBeouf Heads To Rehab [Video]

Embattled LeBeouf Heads To Rehab

Shia LaBeouf is heading to rehab. Business Insider reports he is exploring options for "long-term inpatient treatment." This comes after his former girlfriend, FKA twigs, suedShia for physically,..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:30Published
Shia Fired From Olivia Wilde Movie [Video]

Shia Fired From Olivia Wilde Movie

Variety is reporting that Shia LaBeouf was fired from the upcoming Olivia Wilde movie, "Don't Worry Darling." Why was he fired? According to Business Insider Shia exhibited "poor behavior" to cast..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:39Published
Shia LaBeouf dropped from Netflix awards campaign amid abuse allegations [Video]

Shia LaBeouf dropped from Netflix awards campaign amid abuse allegations

Shia LaBeouf has been dropped from Netflix's awards campaign amid allegations of his abuse.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:44Published

Related news from verified sources

Shia LaBeouf seeking 'long-term inpatient treatment' after FKA Twigs abuse allegations

 Shia LaBeouf's lawyer said that he's seeking 'treatment' after abuse allegations were made against him by FKA Twigs.
FOXNews.com