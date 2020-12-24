Shia LaBeouf Is Seeking 'Intensive, Long-Term' Treatment Amid Abuse Allegations
Thursday, 24 December 2020 () Shia LaBeouf is seeking help. The 34-year-old Peanut Butter Falcon actor has plans to enter an intensive treatment facility following ex FKA twigs coming forward with allegations of sexual and emotional abuse, his lawyer confirmed. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Shia LaBeouf “Shia needs help and he knows that. We are actively seeking [...]
Shia LaBeouf's attorney told Variety the actor is heading to rehab.
Shia is 'actively seeking the kind of meaningful, intensive, long-term inpatient treatment that he desperately needs.'
Earlier this month, he was sued by ex-girlfriend FKA twigs .
She alleges sexual battery and years of abuse...