Isabela Merced, CNCO & More Celebrate 50th Anniversary of 'Feliz Navidad' With First Ever Music Video
Thursday, 24 December 2020 () The first ever music video for “Feliz Navidad” was released on Christmas Eve (December 24)! The new video marks the 50th anniversary of the famous song by José Feliciano, and features a lot of famous faces. “Feliz Navidad! Thanks to all of the incredible artists and performers and especially the FANS for making this anniversary [...]
The Expanse - Unbox the Plot - We challenged The Expanse cast to do a mystery unboxing, They accepted. The results: the most wholesome video in the solar system. What surprised YOU the most?? Comment..
Until now, the prospect of retailers using data to follow a customer in and out of store, ultimately aiming to attribute an end purchase back to an ad exposure, was a lofty goal - but rather complex to..