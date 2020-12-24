Isabela Merced, CNCO & More Celebrate 50th Anniversary of 'Feliz Navidad' With First Ever Music Video Thursday, 24 December 2020 ( 58 minutes ago )

The first ever music video for “Feliz Navidad” was released on Christmas Eve (December 24)! The new video marks the 50th anniversary of the famous song by José Feliciano, and features a lot of famous faces. “Feliz Navidad! Thanks to all of the incredible artists and performers and especially the FANS for making this anniversary [...] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources The Expanse - Unbox the Plot



The Expanse - Unbox the Plot - We challenged The Expanse cast to do a mystery unboxing, They accepted. The results: the most wholesome video in the solar system. What surprised YOU the most?? Comment.. Credit: Teaser Trailer Duration: 03:11 Published 6 days ago BTS Breaks Down Their Music Career



BTS takes us through their already-legendary music career, including the band's first tweet, releasing their first single "No More Dream," when "Skool Luv Affair" hit #3 on Billboard's world charts,.. Credit: Vanity Fair Duration: 11:00 Published 1 week ago Retailers Are The New Media Giants: Furious’ Swartz



Until now, the prospect of retailers using data to follow a customer in and out of store, ultimately aiming to attribute an end purchase back to an ad exposure, was a lofty goal - but rather complex to.. Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate Duration: 06:18 Published 1 week ago

