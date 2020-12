Thursday, 24 December 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Cressida Bonas got married during the pandemic and she’s opening up about why her day was “imperfect yet perfect.” The 31-year-old actress, who previously dated Prince Harry, tied the knot with Harry Wentworth-Stanley during the pandemic. “I had a lockdown wedding. A 30-person, socially-distanced, sanitised church service was organised in under two weeks,” Cressida wrote [...]