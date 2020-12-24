Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Prince Harry's Ex Cressida Bonas Details Her "Imperfect Yet Perfect" Lockdown Wedding

E! Online Thursday, 24 December 2020 ()
Cressida Bonas is opening up about her lockdown wedding. In a recent article for The Spectator, the actress and former girlfriend of Prince Harry detailed her experience of getting...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Royal Wedding Details You Might Not Know [Video]

Royal Wedding Details You Might Not Know

You may think you love royal weddings, but you might have missed these details. Buzz60’s Keri Lumm reports.

Credit: Buzz60     Duration: 00:59Published
The Queen and Prince Philip Will Celebrate This Milestone During Lockdown [Video]

The Queen and Prince Philip Will Celebrate This Milestone During Lockdown

The Queen and Prince Philip will celebrate a milestone during the most recent lockdown of Great Britain. Buzz60’s Keri Lumm has more.

Credit: Buzz60     Duration: 00:56Published
Wedding florist and dressing service prepares for second lockdown in Yorkshire [Video]

Wedding florist and dressing service prepares for second lockdown in Yorkshire

The co-owners of wedding business Perfect Venue Dressing Yorkshire, KirstyOxley and Nicci McCulloch, speak about the difficulties posed by theGovernment's decision to enter a second lockdown, and the..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:29Published