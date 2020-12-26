Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

New on Amazon Prime Video in January 2021 - See Every Movie & TV Show Being Added!

Just Jared Saturday, 26 December 2020 ()
There is a lot of great content being added to Amazon Prime Video in January 2021 and all of these titles will be free for subscribers to view! One of the most anticipated movies is definitely One Night in Miami, which is the feature film directorial debut of Oscar winner Regina King. The movie tells [...]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Published
News video: Coming 2 America Movie (2021) - Eddie Murphy, Arsenio Hall, Jermaine Fowler

Coming 2 America Movie (2021) - Eddie Murphy, Arsenio Hall, Jermaine Fowler 02:01

 Coming 2 America Movie (2021) Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Set in the lush and royal country of Zamunda, newly-crowned King Akeem (Eddie Murphy) and his trusted confidante Semmi (Arsenio Hall) embark on an all-new hilarious adventure that has them traversing the globe from their great African nation...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Coolie No. 1 | No Rating Movie Review | Varun Dhawan | Sara Ali Khan | Paresh Rawal [Video]

Coolie No. 1 | No Rating Movie Review | Varun Dhawan | Sara Ali Khan | Paresh Rawal

A remake of 1995 Govinda and Karisma Kapoor starrer by the same name, Coolie No. 1 is directed by David Dhawan who also directed the original. Starring Varun Dhawan (as Raju Coolie and Kuwar Raj Pratap..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 05:08Published
Coolie No.1 Movie Review | Varun Dhawan, Sara Ali Khan, Amazon Prime Video [Video]

Coolie No.1 Movie Review | Varun Dhawan, Sara Ali Khan, Amazon Prime Video

Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan starrer Coolie No. 1 is out on Amazon Prime Video. The comedy which is a remake of the '90's Govinda and Karisma Kapoor film adjusted the the times has been anticipated..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:46Published
Batman Soul of the Dragon movie clip - First Time [Video]

Batman Soul of the Dragon movie clip - First Time

Batman Soul of the Dragon movie clip - First Time - Bruce Wayne (voiced by David Giuntoli) reaches his martial arts training destination, and has his first encounter with master O-Sensei, in this..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 02:08Published

Related news from verified sources

Tandav Teaser: A riveting drama that shows the dark side of Indian politics

 Amazon Prime Video is ringing in the New Year with a riveting political drama, Tandav. The show will premiere on January 15, 2021, and is created and directed by...
Mid-Day

Four More Shots Please Season 3: We'll begin shooting in January 2021, says Kirti Kulhari

 It has been a long wait for Kirti Kulhari, who was eager to join Maanvi Gagroo, Sayani Gupta and Bani J for the third season of Four More Shots Please. The...
Mid-Day