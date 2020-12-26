New on Amazon Prime Video in January 2021 - See Every Movie & TV Show Being Added!
Saturday, 26 December 2020 () There is a lot of great content being added to Amazon Prime Video in January 2021 and all of these titles will be free for subscribers to view! One of the most anticipated movies is definitely One Night in Miami, which is the feature film directorial debut of Oscar winner Regina King. The movie tells [...]
Coming 2 America Movie (2021) Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Set in the lush and royal country of Zamunda, newly-crowned King Akeem (Eddie Murphy) and his trusted confidante Semmi (Arsenio Hall) embark on an all-new hilarious adventure that has them traversing the globe from their great African nation...
A remake of 1995 Govinda and Karisma Kapoor starrer by the same name, Coolie No. 1 is directed by David Dhawan who also directed the original. Starring Varun Dhawan (as Raju Coolie and Kuwar Raj Pratap..
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 05:08Published
Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan starrer Coolie No. 1 is out on Amazon Prime Video. The comedy which is a remake of the '90's Govinda and Karisma Kapoor film adjusted the the times has been anticipated..
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:46Published