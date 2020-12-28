Global  
 

MAGA Faithful Trash Trump For Caving on Covid Bill: ‘A Pathetic Act of Weakness’

Mediaite Monday, 28 December 2020
MAGA Faithful Trash Trump For Caving on Covid Bill: ‘A Pathetic Act of Weakness’Prominent, die-hard supporters of President Donald Trump lashed out after he signed a pandemic relief bill on Sunday night, averting a government shutdown but caving on a series of last minute demands. Trump shocked Washington D.C. last week when he refused to sign the $2.3 trillion package. He demanded the the $600 stimulus checks be […]
