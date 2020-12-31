Mehdi Hasan Says Josh Hawley ‘Has Done Us a Favor’ by Exposing Himself as the ‘Lead Plotter’ of Trump’s ‘Attempted Coup’ Thursday, 31 December 2020 ( 55 minutes ago )

MSNBC guest host Mehdi Hasan responded to Senator Josh Hawley (R-MO) voicing an objection to the Electoral College certification of President-elect Joe Biden on Wednesday by stating the relatively new senator has exposed himself as the "lead plotter" of President Donald Trump's "attempted coup" to overturn the election results. 👓 View full article

