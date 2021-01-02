Tyler Rich ended 2020 with a horrifying discovery. On Thursday, New Year's Eve, the 34-year-old country singer wrote on his Instagram Story that he found the dead body of a young man...Full Article
Country Singer Tyler Rich Finds Man's Dead Body on New Year's Eve
E! Online 0 shares 1 views
Related News coverage
WCBI NEWS AT SIX - 12/17/2020
WCBI
WCBI NEWS AT SIX - 12/17/2020
You might like
More coverage
Sunrise
WCBI
WCBI Sunrise crew featuring Eric Crosswhite, Tara Wheeler and Vanessa Alonso.
082320 11 pm sunday
WTVQ Lexington, KY
0820202 5 PM
WTVQ Lexington, KY
081120 11 PM
WTVQ Lexington, KY