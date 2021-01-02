Country star Tyler Rich ended 2020 with an horrific shock ... he found a dead body. Tyler was jogging at a park in Massachusetts when he came upon the body of a man. The body was in a heavily wooded area and at first Rich thought it was a young,…Full Article
Country Star Tyler Rich Finds Dead Body During New Year's Eve Run
