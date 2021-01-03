Gerry Marsden has sadly died. The frontman of Gerry and the Pacemakers and singer of Liverpool Football Club anthem “You’ll Never Walk Alone” passed away at the age of 78, according to the BBC. His friend and journalist Pete Price broke the news via Twitter on Sunday (January 3): “It’s with a very heavy heart [...]Full Article
Gerry Marsden, Frontman of Gerry & The Pacemakers, Has Passed Away
