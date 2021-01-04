President Donald Trump will award the Presidential Medal of Freedom to Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) on Monday, and may do the same for Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) next week.Full Article
Trump Expected to Award Medal of Freedom to Devin Nunes and Jim Jordan
Mediaite 0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related News coverage
Trump to award Medal of Freedom to allies Jim Jordan and Devin Nunes
CBS News
The award is the nation's highest civilian honor.
-
REPORT: Trump To Give Reps. Jim Jordan, Devin Nunes Presidential Medal Of Freedom
Daily Caller
-
Trump to reportedly award presidential medal of freedom to two Republican allies
Upworthy
-
Live politics updates: Trump to award Rep. Devin Nunes with Medal of Freedom on Monday, reports say
USATODAY.com
-
Trump to give Nunes Medal of Freedom: reports
Upworthy
You might like
More coverage
President Trump Delivers Impeachment Acquittal Statement
Cover Video STUDIO
President Donald Trump referred to the statement as "not a speech or press conference" but "a celebration."