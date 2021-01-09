Nicki Minaj Loses $450K Lawsuit To Singer Tracy Chapman

Nicki Minaj Loses $450K Lawsuit To Singer Tracy Chapman

SOHH

Published

New York rapper Nicki Minaj has had a roller-coaster week. It ends with the bad news for Nicki that she’s lost a $450,000 judgement to Grammy-winning singer Tracy Chapman, who accused the hip-hop superstar of using her work without permission. Nicki Minaj Sued By Tracy Chapman On Nicki Minaj’s song “Sorry” (featuring Nas) — originally […]

Full Article