New York rapper Nicki Minaj has had a roller-coaster week. It ends with the bad news for Nicki that she’s lost a $450,000 judgement to Grammy-winning singer Tracy Chapman, who accused the hip-hop superstar of using her work without permission. Nicki Minaj Sued By Tracy Chapman On Nicki Minaj’s song “Sorry” (featuring Nas) — originally […]Full Article
Nicki Minaj Loses $450K Lawsuit To Singer Tracy Chapman
