Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel have welcomed their baby boy named Phineas into the world, Timberlake confirmed. Phineas is their second child.Full Article
Justin Timberlake, Jessica Biel Welcome New Baby Boy Phineas
HNGN0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel Have a New Baby Boy
Wibbitz Top Stories
Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel Have a New Baby Boy.
Timberlake revealed the news
in a video call with Ellen..
Justin Timberlake reveals new baby's name
Bleacher Report AOL
Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel welcome their new son into the world
KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas
You might like
More coverage
Justin Timberlake reveals name of his 'awesome' second baby son
Sky News
Justin Timberlake has confirmed he and his wife Jessica Biel are now parents to a second "awesome" baby boy - and revealed his..