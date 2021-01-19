Lil Wayne’s Donald Trump Friendship Goals Expected To Pay Off

Lil Wayne’s Donald Trump Friendship Goals Expected To Pay Off

SOHH

Published

New Orleans rapper Lil Wayne is definitely enjoying having friends in high places. It seems like his relationship with United States President Donald Trump is going to pay off for him. Lil Wayne To Be Pardoned New reports reveal Wayne is expected to be on a list of 100 people Trump pardons on his last […]

Full Article