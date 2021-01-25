Houston rap superstar Travis Scott is big happy for Tom Brady. The hip-hop heavyweight goes to Instagram to geek out over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeating the Green Bay Packers in the NFC championship game. Scott even takes a moment to troll a friend who responds courtesy of his middle finger. Scott recently had his […]Full Article
Travis Scott Freaks Out Over Tom Brady’s Super Bowl Return
SOHH0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Clay Travis: Brady & Bucs playing at home will have no impact in Super Bowl LV | FOX BET LIVE
FOX Sports
Bruce Arians has said that he believes Tom Brady & Tampa Bay Buccaneers will have an advantage now that they are hosting the Kansas..