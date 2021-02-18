Where’s the Beef?: GOP Rep. Lauren Boebert Taunts Bill Gates to “Come and Take” Her Steak — But Gets Busted for Using Stock Image from Butcher Shop
Published
Talk about throwing out political red meat. Congresswoman and gun rights activist Lauren Boebert (R- CO) tweeted out an image of a steak on Tuesday, taunting Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates to “come and take it,” in response to his call for widespread adoption of lab-created beef. But the rib steak image she so proudly tweeted out with the […]Full Article