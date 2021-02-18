Former Senator *Bob Dole* (R-KS) has announced that he has been diagnosed with stage-four lung cancer.Full Article
Bob Dole Announces Stage-Four Lung Cancer Diagnosis
Former Kansas Sen. Bob Dole announced Thursday he began treatment this week for stage four lung cancer.
Onetime Republican presidential candidate and longime former U.S. Sen. Bob Dole announced Thursday that he has stage 4 lung cancer..
