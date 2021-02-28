JUST IN: A Second Former Aide Accuses Gov. Cuomo of Sexual Harassment

JUST IN: A Second Former Aide Accuses Gov. Cuomo of Sexual Harassment

Mediaite

Published

Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D-NY) is now being accused of sexual harassment by a second former aide, according to a report by the New York Times. Earlier this week, Lindsey Boylan published a lengthy post on Medium describing her tenure as the chief of staff for the state’s economic development agency, and accusing Cuomo of multiple […]

Full Article