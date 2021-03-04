The widow of basketball legend Kobe Bryant opened up about the unbelievable loss she’s suffered. Vanessa Bryant talks about the tragic deaths of her husband and their daughter, Gianna, more than a year since they were taken in a helicopter crash. Kobe’s Widow Speaks On Her Life + Motivation In a recent interview with PEOPLE […]Full Article
Vanessa Bryant Describes The Pain Of Losing Kobe + Gigi
