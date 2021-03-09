At the awards gala slated to take place on Monday, March 15 (according to Indian Standard time), other mega names lined up include Megan Thee Stallion, Miranda Lambert, John Mayer, Doja Cat, and Roddy Ricch. The show will be hosted by The Daily Show host Trevor Noah.Full Article
BTS, Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa among top gigs at 63rd Grammys
Taylor Swift, Harry Styles, and BTS are among the artists set to perform at the 2021 Grammy Awards, which will take place next week..
