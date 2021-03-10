Fox's Tucker Carlson delivered big audience numbers for Fox News on Monday – his show was most-watched in all of basic cable in total viewers, and was most-watched in cable news among the valuable demographic of viewers age 25-54.Full Article
Tucker Carlson Dominates in Total Viewers and Demo in Monday Ratings Race
