MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow was the most-watched show in cable news Thursday, but Fox’s Tucker Carlson dominated in the key demo, winning the most viewers age 25-54. The Rachel Maddow Show had 3.39 million total viewers Thursday, and was second in the demo, with 505,000. Tucker Carlson Tonight took a big lead in the demo, with […]Full Article
Tucker Carlson Dominates the Demo, Rachel Maddow Most-Watched in Thursday Ratings
Mediaite0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Rachel Maddow Most-Watched Overall in Wednesday Ratings, Falls to Sean Hannity and Tucker Carlson in Demo
MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow had the most-watched show in cable news Wednesday in total viewers, but Fox’s Sean Hannity and Tucker..
Mediaite