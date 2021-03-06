Tucker Carlson Dominates the Demo, Rachel Maddow Most-Watched in Thursday Ratings

Mediaite

MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow was the most-watched show in cable news Thursday, but Fox’s Tucker Carlson dominated in the key demo, winning the most viewers age 25-54. The Rachel Maddow Show had 3.39 million total viewers Thursday, and was second in the demo, with 505,000. Tucker Carlson Tonight took a big lead in the demo, with […]

