Lana Del Rey Announces New Album 'Rock Candy Sweet'

*Lana Del Rey* has confirmed plans to release a second album in 2021.



The singer's much delayed new album 'Chemtrails Over The Country Club' was released 24 hours ago, ending a protracted wait by fans.



A spartan song cycle that leans on her country and Americana influences, the closing track on *'Chemtrails...' finds Lana uniting with Weyes Blood and Zella Day*.



But that's not all. She's now confirmed plans for a new album, titled 'Rock Candy Sweet'.



Due for release on June 1st, it follows a poetry book in 2020, and 'Normal Fucking Rockwell!' in 2019.



Busy times for Lana stans, then.



