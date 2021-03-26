Liam Gallagher, Ian Brown, Courteeners Confirmed For TRNSMT Festival 2021

It will now take place in September...



*Liam Gallagher*, *Ian Brown* and *Courteeners* will play Glasgow's TRNSMT Festival this September.



The event has been pushed back, with the TRNSMT team arranging fresh dates for the Glasgow Green event.



Running across the weekend of September 10th - 12th, headliners include Liam Gallagher and Courteeners, with other names including The Chemical Brothers and Primal Scream being confirmed.



Ian Brown will pay TRNSMT - the singer pulled out of previous dates where COVID testing was being enforced, and Glasgow Green was of course the site of *a historic Stone Roses show*.



Geoff Ellis festival director said: "We are delighted to announce our September dates for TRNSMT today."



"We had initially hoped for the festival to take place in July as planned, but a combination of the timetable to exit lockdown and the preparation time needed to put on an event of TRNSMT’s scale means this wasn’t possible. September gives us the opportunity to put on the best festival we can for our fans after such a long time without any live music, and we will, of course, work with all relevant authorities to ensure we follow any guidelines that may be in place in September."



"Naturally, a few artists have faced challenges with the rescheduled dates, so we have made some changes to the line-up. We’ve worked hard to secure a fantastic bill in September including festival heavyweights The Chemical Brothers in place of Lewis Capaldi, plus the addition of Primal Scream, Dermot Kennedy, Becky Hill and more. Although Lewis won’t be joining us this year, we’re pleased to confirm he will be back to play TRNSMT in July 2022."



"We’d like to thank fans for their patience and support over the past year, and we hope to see them in September as TRNSMT comes home to Glasgow Green."



Tickets are on sale now.



TRNSMT runs between September 10th - 12th.



Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.



Buy Clash Magazine

