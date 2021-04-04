'Saturday Night Live' host Daniel Kaluuya jabs royal family over Meghan Markle claims
Published
Daniel Kaluuya took a shot at the British royal family during his appearance as the host of “Saturday Night Live” this week.Full Article
Published
Daniel Kaluuya took a shot at the British royal family during his appearance as the host of “Saturday Night Live” this week.Full Article
Host was good on British racism – but why didn’t Colin Jost play Matt Gaetz as he admitted they could be twins? SNL seems lost
DANIEL Kaluuya joked about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s race allegations against the royal family during an appearance on US..