Watch St. Vincent Perform On Saturday Night Live

*St. Vincent* was the music guest on Saturday Night Live over the weekend.



The show opened with a Lil Nas X sketch, in which Chris Redd decided to twerk on God so he didn't feel left out this Easter.







Moving into live music, St. Vincent joined the show, performing her two 'Daddy's Home' singles.



'Pay Your Way In Pain' and 'The Melting Of The Sun' were given driving, elastic, purring renditions, with St. Vincent joined by full live band.



Punchy and direct, St. Vincent amplified hopes around the new album - check out both tracks below.



St. Vincent will release new album 'Daddy's Home' on May 14th.



