New York rapper DMX has fans pulling for his recovery from a critical heart attack and possible overdose. Hundreds of supporters came out to the hospital he’s currently at to send prayers at his vigil. Hundreds Of DMX Fans Show Up According to reports, X’s family put together vigil outside the hospital where the 50-year-old […]Full Article
Hundreds Of DMX Fans Gather Outside Hospital For Vigil
SOHH0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Fans Outside White Plains Hospital Show Support For Rapper DMX
CBS 2 New York
A prayer vigil is being held tonight outside White Plains Hospital where rapper DMX remains on life-support.
-
Prayer vigil held in New York for rapper DMX
Belfast Telegraph
-
DMX's Fiancee, Son Among Hundreds at Hospital Prayer Vigil
TMZ.com