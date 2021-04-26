Oscars 2021: Irrfan Khan, Bhanu Athaiya get mention `In Memoriam`

Oscars 2021: Irrfan Khan, Bhanu Athaiya get mention `In Memoriam`

Mid-Day

Published

Oscar nominee Angela Bassett gave a speech with the tribute, which was shown in the form of a video clip and was a homage to achievers the world of screen lost over the past year, including actors, writers, directors, and technicians.

Full Article