The concert has been pre-taped at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles and hosted by international pop star Selena Gomez. It will include a night of musical performances by Jennifer Lopez, Eddie Vedder, Foo Fighters, J Balvin and H.E.R.Full Article
Amitabh Bachchan to join Pope Francis, Joe Biden to inspire vax drive
Amitabh Bachchan to join Pope Francis, Joe Biden and others in global event to inspire COVID-19 vax drive
Noted Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan is set to make an appearance at Global Citizen's VAX LIVE: The Concert To Reunite The World.
