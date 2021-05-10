Chrissie Hynde Announces Bob Dylan Covers Album

It's out on May 21st...



*Chrissie Hynde* will release her cover album 'Standing in the Doorway: Chrissie Hynde sings Bob Dylan' on May 21st.



The new record was recorded during lockdown, with Chrissie Hynde communicating via text with Pretenders band mate James Walbourne during the project.



Mixed by Tchad Blake, the nine track record contains some of her favourite *Bob Dylan* cuts, re-worked with fresh arrangements and her deeply personal vocals.



The tracklisting avoids the obvious, including deep cuts such as his 'Bootleg series' highlight 'Blind Willie McTell'.



Chrissie comments...



"A few weeks into lockdown last year, James sent me the new Dylan track 'Murder Most Foul'. Listening to that song completely changed everything for me. I was lifted out of this morose mood that I’d been in."



"I remember where I was sitting the day that *Kennedy was shot* - every reference in the song. Whatever Bob does, he still manages somewhere in there to make you laugh because as much as anything, he’s a comedian. He’s always funny and always has something to say. That’s when I called James and said, ‘let’s do some Dylan covers’ and that’s what started this whole thing."



Tracklisting:

In the Summertime

You're a Big Girl Now

Standing in the Doorway

Sweetheart like You

Blind Willie McTell

Love Minus Zero / No Limit

Don't Fall Apart on Me Tonight

Tomorrow Is a Long Time

Every Grain of Sand



- - -



