MLB Player Todd Frazier Fat Shames Local Sports Radio Host on Twitter: That ‘Slob is Talking Sh*t. Go Grab Another Hot Dog.’
Major League Baseball player Todd Frazier blasted Mark Madden with insults after the local sports radio host mocked him for getting released by the Pittsburgh Pirates Monday. "Hey, @FlavaFraz21 …happy [f–king] trails, you scrub. DFA'd. Now [Go F*ck Yourself]," Madden tweeted after the 35-year-old Frazier was released by the Pirates. Madden, who hosts a weekday