The Best Dressed At The 2021 Brit Awards

British designers win big...
Definitively the biggest night in British music, the Brit Awards is a welcome return to reguarly scheduled (albiet still socially distanced) award season programming. This year, acts including Harry Styles, Dua Lipa, HAIM, Griff, Oliiva Rodrgio Pa Salieu and Celeste were turning heads both on and off stage.
The night truly belonged to British designers, with Brit nominee and Clash cover star Celeste in the ultimate party dress from Ashley WIlliams, Brit rising star winner Griff looking ethereal in custom Susan Fang, Dua Lipa and Jade Thirwall both sporting Vivienne Westwood, and Perrie Edwards debuting her baby bump in an a cut-out David Koma gown.
See Clash's best-dressed Brit Awards attendees here.
Dua Lipa in custom Vivienne Westwood
HAIM all in The Row
Harry Styles in Gucci
Griff in Susan Fang
Olivia Rodrigo in Dior
Pa Salieu in Dior Men's
Arlo Parks
Little Mix, (L-R) Leigh-Anne Pinnock in Maison Margiela, Jade Thirwall in Vivienne Westwood, Perrie Edwards in David Koma
Taylor Swift in Miu Miu
Lianne La Havas in Schiaparelli
Headie One in Louis Vuitton
AJ Tracey in Dior Men's
Celeste in Ashley Williams
Olivia Rodrigo performing in Dior
Dua Lipa performing in custom Vivienne Westwood
- - -
Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots.
Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.
Buy Clash Magazine
British designers win big...