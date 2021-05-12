The Best Dressed At The 2021 Brit Awards

British designers win big...



Definitively the biggest night in British music, the Brit Awards is a welcome return to reguarly scheduled (albiet still socially distanced) award season programming. This year, acts including Harry Styles, Dua Lipa, HAIM, Griff, Oliiva Rodrgio Pa Salieu and Celeste were turning heads both on and off stage.



The night truly belonged to British designers, with Brit nominee and Clash cover star Celeste in the ultimate party dress from Ashley WIlliams, Brit rising star winner Griff looking ethereal in custom Susan Fang, Dua Lipa and Jade Thirwall both sporting Vivienne Westwood, and Perrie Edwards debuting her baby bump in an a cut-out David Koma gown.



See Clash's best-dressed Brit Awards attendees here.





Dua Lipa in custom Vivienne Westwood



HAIM all in The Row



Harry Styles in Gucci



Griff in Susan Fang



Olivia Rodrigo in Dior



Pa Salieu in Dior Men's



Arlo Parks



Little Mix, (L-R) Leigh-Anne Pinnock in Maison Margiela, Jade Thirwall in Vivienne Westwood, Perrie Edwards in David Koma



Taylor Swift in Miu Miu



Lianne La Havas in Schiaparelli



Headie One in Louis Vuitton



AJ Tracey in Dior Men's



Celeste in Ashley Williams



Olivia Rodrigo performing in Dior



Dua Lipa performing in custom Vivienne Westwood







