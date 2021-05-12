BRIT Awards 2021: Dua Lipa wins big

The biggest night for music lovers concluded with some big surprises. The glamorous event saw Taylor Swift emerging as the first woman and first non-British star to accept the Global Icon Award and Dua Lipa bagging the coveted British Album of the Year prize, she was also the best female solo artist. Dua Lipa and Arlo Parks delivered stellar performances at the BRIT Awards, with an audience of close to 4,000 people cheering for them. This was the first major indoor music event with a live audience held in London since over a year. The Brit Awards, which are usually hosted in February, took place after a delay of nearly three months.