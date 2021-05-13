Comedian Tiffany Haddish has some serious potential to land on TV screens – daily. New buzz has developed about the “Last O.G” and movie star possibly becoming a realistic replacement for daytime talk show host Ellen DeGeneres. Tiffany Haddish might take Ellen DeGeneres’ spot According to reports, Haddish is currently the best candidate to take […]Full Article
Tiffany Haddish might take Ellen DeGeneres’ job
